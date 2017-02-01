BECOME A CASHMERE BABE
The social savings site for guilt-free luxury shopping
Been eyeing that designer coat you saw on your favourite fashion blogger but can’t justify paying its price? Contemplating using your credit card to splurge on some items? Worry no more! Our mission is to help you save towards and own your luxury fashion items without the guilt factor!
HOW IT WORKS
SET A MONTHLY SAVINGS PLAN
Decide how much you want to save each month, connect your bank account, and this amount will be securely transferred to your Cashmere savings. You can also top-up your savings at any time.
EARN POINTS AND SAVE MORE
Every time you save (and spend), you earn and accumulate reward points which can subsequently be converted to cash to spend on the app!
SPLURGE - This needs no explanation!
OUR TEAM
Cashmere is the brainchild of disruptive London based tech startup, White Tee Ltd. White Tee was created with the vision to create simple solutions to complex problems, one innovation at a time.
The Cashmere concept is simple – the smart savings app built to help fashionable millennials save towards and own luxury fashion goods guilt-free! We believe owning luxury goods shouldn’t be reserved solely for the elite and we have decided to break down those barriers and revolutionise the way we consume luxury – responsibly and guilt-free!
Want Luxury? Think Cashmere!
